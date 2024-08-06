EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of CollPlant Biotechnologies (CLGN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 5, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NasdaqGM:CLGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.72% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for CollPlant Biotechnologies is $11.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 138.72% from its latest reported closing price of $4.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CollPlant Biotechnologies is 108MM, an increase of 918.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in CollPlant Biotechnologies. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLGN is 0.32%, an increase of 16.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.00% to 1,761K shares. The put/call ratio of CLGN is 2.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pinnacle Associates holds 564K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 530K shares , representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLGN by 1.37% over the last quarter.

Villere St Denis J & Co holds 390K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares , representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLGN by 4.63% over the last quarter.

Roumell Asset Management holds 315K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares , representing a decrease of 37.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLGN by 46.18% over the last quarter.

RAMSX - Roumell Opportunistic Value Fund Institutional Class holds 315K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 120K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing an increase of 37.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLGN by 37.20% over the last quarter.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. The Company's products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing, and are ushering in a new era in regenerative and aesthetic medicine. CollPlant recently entered a development and global commercialization agreement for dermal and soft tissue fillers with Allergan, an AbbVie company, the global leader in the dermal filler market.

