EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Clene (CLNN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Clene (NasdaqCM:CLNN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 875.65% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Clene is $56.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 875.65% from its latest reported closing price of $5.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clene is 7MM, an increase of 1,480.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clene. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 10.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLNN is 0.00%, an increase of 5.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 6,766K shares. The put/call ratio of CLNN is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,911K shares representing 29.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 922K shares representing 14.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 947K shares , representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNN by 22.64% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 670K shares representing 10.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNN by 12.70% over the last quarter.

Lunt Capital Management holds 591K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares , representing an increase of 13.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLNN by 4.19% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 556K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing an increase of 18.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLNN by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Clene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene has innovated a novel nanotechnology drug platform for the development of a new class of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Clene has also advanced into the clinic an aqueous solution of ionic zinc and silver for anti-viral and anti-microbial uses. Founded in 2013, the company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with R&D and manufacturing operations located in North East, Maryland.

