EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:CTXR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 455.93% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Citius Pharmaceuticals is $4.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 455.93% from its latest reported closing price of $0.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Citius Pharmaceuticals is 296MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTXR is 0.00%, an increase of 13.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 28,365K shares. The put/call ratio of CTXR is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,140K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,133K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTXR by 8.32% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,256K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,211K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTXR by 23.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,945K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,780K shares , representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTXR by 11.10% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,958K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 1,294K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares , representing an increase of 8.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTXR by 32.53% over the last quarter.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citius is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care.

