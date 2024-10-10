EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Biomea Fusion (BMEA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Biomea Fusion (NasdaqGS:BMEA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.22% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Biomea Fusion is $23.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 111.22% from its latest reported closing price of $10.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Biomea Fusion is 5MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biomea Fusion. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMEA is 0.04%, an increase of 42.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.66% to 25,134K shares. The put/call ratio of BMEA is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,985K shares representing 11.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 907K shares , representing an increase of 77.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 318.66% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 3,571K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,109K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,618K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMEA by 42.70% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,100K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Biomea Fusion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuseS on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion serves customers in the United States.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

