EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Artelo Biosciences (ARTL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Artelo Biosciences (NasdaqCM:ARTL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,445.46% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Artelo Biosciences is $17.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1,445.46% from its latest reported closing price of $1.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Artelo Biosciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artelo Biosciences. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARTL is 0.00%, an increase of 23.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 81.62% to 45K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 20K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARTL by 9.55% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 6K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 16.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARTL by 24.10% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

