EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Annovis Bio (ANVS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 13, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 356.86% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Annovis Bio is $35.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 356.86% from its latest reported closing price of $7.87 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Annovis Bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annovis Bio. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANVS is 0.02%, an increase of 83.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.61% to 1,319K shares. The put/call ratio of ANVS is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 250K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares , representing a decrease of 14.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 49.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 240K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 37.89% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 101K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 76K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 74.17% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 73K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 78.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 167.19% over the last quarter.

Annovis Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). The Comapny's believes that it is the only company developing a drug for AD, PD and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. The Company expects its treatment to improve memory loss and dementia associated with AD and AD-DS, as well as body and brain function in PD. The Company has two ongoing Phase 2a studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.