EF Hutton Initiates Coverage of Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, EF Hutton initiated coverage of Anixa Biosciences (NasdaqCM:ANIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.12% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Anixa Biosciences is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 123.12% from its latest reported closing price of $3.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Anixa Biosciences is 153MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anixa Biosciences. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIX is 0.01%, an increase of 6.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.00% to 5,999K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 928K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D.a. Davidson holds 736K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company.

Laird Norton Trust Company holds 604K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares , representing an increase of 38.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIX by 50.98% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 536K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing a decrease of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIX by 85.54% over the last quarter.

Mission Wealth Management holds 502K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Anixa Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anixa Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a number of programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's therapeutics portfolio includes a cancer immunotherapy program which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and a Covid-19 therapeutics program focused on inhibiting certain viral protein function. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a vaccine to prevent breast cancer, and specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most deadly form of the disease, and a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against specific proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa continually examines emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.