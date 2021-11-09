EEX to launch weekly European cheese indices

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange said on Tuesday it is to publish weekly cheese indices as it seeks to provide increased price transparency and hedging opportunities.

The indices, which will cover four of the major European cheeses: Cheddar Curd, Mild Cheddar, Young Gouda and Mozzarella, will be published for the first time on Wednesday.

They will be based on contributions from dairy co-operatives, processors, traders and food manufacturers with participation from eight different European countries.

The indices can be licensed from EEX for use as the basis of over-the-counter derivatives contracts and the exchange plans eventually to list futures contracts based on the indices.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

