EEX to continue CO2 auctions for Germany for another two years

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange said on Thursday it will continue to conduct EU carbon permit auctions on behalf of Germany for another two years.

EEX has been auctioning emissions allowances under the EU's Emissions Trading System for Germany on its platform since 2010.

It also conducts auctions for Germany's national emissions trading system and this has been extended by the German environment agency until January 2024, EEX said.

The schedule for auctions can be found at: https://www.eex.com/en/markets/trading-ressources/calendar

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)

