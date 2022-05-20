EEX reduces EU-wide carbon auction volume for this year

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) said it has reduced the volume of EU carbon permits to be auctioned on its common EU-wide platform this year.

EEX is the common platform for auctioning carbon permits on behalf of EU member states and it holds auctions for Poland, Germany and Northern Ireland separately.

The new volume of permits for this year to be auctioned has been reduced to 405,965,500 from 418,113,000 previously.

The slight change is because of a correction in the calculation of how many cancelled allowances will be deducted from the overall auction volume. The revised volume will be effective from June 7, EEX said.

Auctions on behalf of Germany, Poland, Northern Ireland, and those of EU aviation allowances remain unchanged.

Auctions for the remainder of this year will reflect revised monthly volumes according to a calendar published on the EEX website: https://www.eex.com/en/

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

