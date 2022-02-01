EEX cancels EU carbon permit auction due to technical issues

OSLO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Germany-based European Energy Exchange (EEX) cancelled an auction of 2,449,000 European Union emission allowances due to technical issues, with volumes to be spread over future auctions, it said on Tuesday.

"The volume will be distributed over the next 4 auctions," the exchange said in notice on its website.

An updated auction calendar will be published shortly, it added.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Nina Chestney)

