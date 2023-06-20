News & Insights

EEX bourse to buy Nasdaq's European power trading and clearing unit

June 20, 2023

June 20 (Reuters) - European Energy Exchange (EEX) T3PA.DE said on Tuesday it has reached upon an agreement with Nasdaq NDAQ.O to acquire the U.S. exchange operator's European power trading and clearing business.

The transaction will involve the transfer of existing open positions in Nasdaq's Nordic, French, and German power futures as well as European carbon emission allowance futures (EUAs) to EEX's clearing house - European Commodity Clearing (ECC), the company said, without providing any financial details of the deal.

