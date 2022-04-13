EEX bourse set for more growth in 2022 after Q1 power, gas volumes rise

By Vera Eckert

FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - Volumes of EEX's flagship power and gas futures products rose sharply in the first quarter of 2022, the European Energy Exchange said on Wednesday, adding that it expected 2022 volume growth and financial results will exceedlast year's figures.

"Our goal is to continue the growth of the EEX Group in 2022 and to surpass the successful year 2021," Peter Reitz, chief executive of the Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE subsidiary said in an interview with Reuters.

"The performance measures for reaching the goal are trading volume and financial success," Reitz added.

As reasons behind the trends, Reitz cited post-COVID-19 demand for energy and operators opting for the exchange's clearing functions in uncertain geopolitical times. There was also a need to hedge greater price volatility during the trading day, resulting from a rising share of unsteady renewable power, he said.

As part of climate efforts and, even more so now, to wean itself off Russian fossil raw materials, Europe is trying to reach 40% renewables in its electricity mix by 2030.

Renewable energy reached 54% of Germany's electricity supply in January and February. The country's benchmark electricity futures and the pan-European gas futures contract, which includes Germany, trade on EEX.

EEX prices provide direction for producers, consumers, traders and investors.

Reitz said that uncertain times - with Russia's invasion of Ukraine raising concerns about European energy security - drove operators to the exchange as they sought to move away from uncleared over-the-counter markets to reduce counterparty risks and save money.

If customers' overall risk positions were moved to a clearing house, it could cut their bills for required margin payments, he said.

EEX sales revenue in 2021 increased by 11% to an all-time high of 363 million euros ($393 million) as energy prices soared.

Earnings before interest and taxes grew by 36% to a record 137.8 million euros.

As continental Europe's biggest power futures exchange, and after successful forays into North America and Asia, the EEX can draw on scale and synergies between products and time zones.

Its platforms serve more than 800 participants.

($1 = 0.9238 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Riham Alkousaa and Bradley Perrett)

