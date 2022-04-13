US Markets

EEX bourse set for more growth in 2022 after Q1 power, gas volume rise

Contributor
Vera Eckert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

The volumes of EEX's flagship power and gas futures products rose sharply in the first quarter of 2022, the European Energy Exchange said on Wednesday, adding that it expected 2022 volume growth and financial results to past year's figures.

FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - The volumes of EEX's flagship power and gas futures products rose sharply in the first quarter of 2022, the European Energy Exchange said on Wednesday, adding that it expected 2022 volume growth and financial results to past year's figures.

"Our goal is to continue the growth of the EEX Group in 2022 and to surpass the successful year 2021," Peter Reitz, chief executive of the Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE subsidiary said in an interview with Reuters.

As reasons behind the trends, Reitz cited post-COVID-19 demand for energy, operators opting for the exchange's clearing functions in uncertain geopolitical times, and the need to hedge more prices volatilities within the trading day resulting from a rising share of volatile renewable power.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular