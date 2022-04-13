EEX bourse set for more growth in 2022 after Q1 power, gas volume rise

FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - The volumes of EEX's flagship power and gas futures products rose sharply in the first quarter of 2022, the European Energy Exchange said on Wednesday, adding that it expected 2022 volume growth and financial results to past year's figures.

"Our goal is to continue the growth of the EEX Group in 2022 and to surpass the successful year 2021," Peter Reitz, chief executive of the Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE subsidiary said in an interview with Reuters.

As reasons behind the trends, Reitz cited post-COVID-19 demand for energy, operators opting for the exchange's clearing functions in uncertain geopolitical times, and the need to hedge more prices volatilities within the trading day resulting from a rising share of volatile renewable power.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

