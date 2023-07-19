EEX bourse sees recovery in European power futures in first half

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) saw trading volumes in its flagship electricity futures contracts recover in the first half of 2023 amid significant rises in most product volumes, reflecting participants' rising preference for exchange marketplaces.

Trading in European power derivatives in the six months totalled 2,222 terawatt hours (TWh), a 17% increase over the same 2022 period, it said. The volume is equivalent to more than four times Germany's annual electricity consumption.

European power futures turnover on the EEX had dropped 27% in 2022 in the energy supply crisis triggered by Russia's withdrawal of most gas exports to Europe.

Tight energy supplies led to record prices, which undermined companies' liquidity and forced buyers to focus predominantly on the near-term, a trend now being overcome.

"The past year has shown that exchange-based instruments

play an important role in mastering crises and ensuring security of supply," said Chief Executive Peter Reitz.

The exchange, a subsidiary of Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE, had adapted its portfolio accordingly and also launched initiatives in the emerging market for hydrogen, he said.

The EEX has benefited from demand for its clearing services amid tighter financial market regulation, which has driven over-the-counter (OTC) market operators towards bourse products.

Following is a selection of trading results in terawatt hours (TWh) and million tonnes (allowing for rounding errors):

EEX

Jan-June 2023

Jan-June 2022

Yr-Yr change

European spot power *

347.8 TWh

306.5

+ 13%

European Power Futures

2,221.6 TWh

1,891.4 TWh

+ 17%

Japan Power Futures

8.6 TWh

2.9 TWh

+ 194%

U.S. Power Futures

1,541.7 TWh

1,490.6 TWh

+ 3%

EEX POWER GLOBAL TOTAL

4,120.0 TWh

3,691.5 TWh

+ 12%

Spot Europe Gas

1,619.4 TWh

1,499.2 TWh

+ 8%

European Gas Futures

1,947.3 TWh

1,437.0 TWh

+ 36%

U.S. Gas Futures

56.2 TWh

87.1 TWh

- 36%

GAS TOTAL

3,622.9 TWh

3,023.3 TWh

+ 20%

EU environmental products

401 mln T

563 mln T

- 29%

U.S. Environmentals (lots)

164,488

136,435

+ 21%

EEX Group Freight (lots)

618,063

369,462

+ 67%

* includes EPEX SPOT, SEEPEX & PXE joint volumes

