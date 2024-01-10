Eesee Raises $2.85 Million To Bring Gamified Experiences To Sellers Across The Crypto Market

eesee, an innovative one-stop liquidity solution and gamified marketplace for sellers, has announced the successful closing of its $2.85 million fundraise. The raise included a $1.1 million seed round and a $1.75 million private round, with participation by SevenX Ventures, Maven Capital, MetaBros, Contango Digital Assets, BasementDAO, and more. The company also announced partnerships out of the gate that include Ape Terminal, ApeCoin, Polygon, and Chainlink.

Currently, no gamified digital asset marketplaces allow sellers to sell digital assets creatively while eliminating most of the buy-side friction currently seen in the industry. The only way to tap into an NFT community is by buying an asset, a massive barrier for new entrants who are unable to afford the floor price of an NFT.

With eesee, sellers can create a customized gamified drop, such as a decentralized onchain raffle, to sell effectively sell an asset above the current floor price. For buyers, raffles can include action-based entries, where participation in a raffle is determined by completing certain tasks. Similar to airdrop incentives, these campaigns offer the possibility of being rewarded with assets for little to no money. Losers of raffles will also be rewarded with points and airdrop opportunities to ensure mutual incentives across the platform.

Vova Sadkov, Founder and CEO of eesee explains, “We see this as a massive opportunity to tap into the next generation of digital asset participants interested in owning and participating in NFTs, tokens, and RWAs. Our gamified approach creates a transparent and legitimate liquidity solution wrapped around various campaigns that align with the ethos of the crypto industry. New entrants, avid collectors, and even speculators can all benefit from the platform.”

Murtaza Bohari at Maven Capital says, “eesee is attractive because it taps into two of the fastest growing segments of the industry, NFTFi and SocialFi. The potential of the marketplace goes far beyond a transactional level into a massive community-building opportunity. The use of built-in chats and discission boards on essee is an example. In theory, the logic behind the platform could eventually apply to any asset, not just digital, that is in demand.”

The platform has partnered with Chainlink to use Chainlink VRF to officially select winners in each campaign. Additionally, in October 2023, ApeCoin DAO approved a partnership that will drive cross-collaboration between each respective community. To date, eesee’s testnet has attracted over 262,309 registrants with an average wallet age of one year. Over the last 90 days, the wallets have had 858,000 transactions worth over $174 million, implying an experienced user base to date.

The company’s native token, $ESE, is scheduled to be launched in an upcoming TGE in Q1.

About eesee:

eesee is a one-stop liquidity solution for sellers, with a fun and safe raffle system at an affordable cost. The community-centered platform is tailored for digital assets, tokens and RWAs and focuses on a win-win value proposition. Sellers can create raffles to sell entries to interested buyers. Buyers can buy as much as they like, helping to increase their chances of winning. After the pool is sold out, a raffle determines the winner. Losers will be rewarded with points for contributing to a pool which will lead to future rewards.

