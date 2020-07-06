EEMV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: EEMV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.35, changing hands as high as $55.19 per share. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EEMV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EEMV's low point in its 52 week range is $42.10 per share, with $59.6966 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.