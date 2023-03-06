EEMV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (Symbol: EEMV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.12, changing hands as high as $54.22 per share. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EEMV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EEMV's low point in its 52 week range is $49.2991 per share, with $62.3799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.15.
