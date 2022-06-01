Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF, which added 23,800,000 units, or a 30.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EEMV, in morning trading today Yum China Holdings is down about 0.3%, and Credicorp is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the DSEP ETF, which added 850,000 units, for a 37.8% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: EEMV, DSEP: Big ETF Inflows

