EEMS Italia Secures 14.5 Million Euro Bond Deal

EEMS Italia S.p.A. has signed an investment agreement with GM Capital for the issuance of convertible bonds worth up to 14.5 million euros, replacing a previous agreement with Negma Investment Group. This new financing setup aims to provide EEMS with the necessary financial flexibility to support its industrial plan, with GM Capital having the option to convert these bonds into EEMS shares. The agreement allows EEMS to meet its liquidity needs while potentially increasing its share capital over the next 36 months.

