EEM, SPXT: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, which added 5,400,000 units, or a 0.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EEM, in morning trading today Alibaba Group Holding is up about 1.1%, and Baidu is up by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF, which added 20,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of SPXT, in morning trading today AMAZON.COM is trading flat, and Facebook is higher by about 1%.

