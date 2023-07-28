EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Discloses $227.11K Position in China Construction Bank (939)

Fintel reports that EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 355,039.76K shares of China Construction Bank Corp (939) valued at $227.11K.

In their previous filing dated April 25, 2023 they reported 367,056.76K shares, a decrease of 3.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Construction Bank. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 939 is 0.96%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 10,815,147K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,288,018K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300,117K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 939 by 6.36% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,224,585K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,223,691K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 939 by 3.50% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 881,879K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 839,677K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 939 by 2.40% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 515,027K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450,747K shares, representing an increase of 12.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 939 by 32.36% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 481,252K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 355,088K shares, representing an increase of 26.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 939 by 56.62% over the last quarter.

