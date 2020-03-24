Markets
EEM, HFXJ: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, where 45,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 7.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EEM, in morning trading today Alibaba Group is up about 4.1%, and JD.COM is up by about 8.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the HFXJ ETF, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

