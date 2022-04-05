Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, which added 30,600,000 units, or a 5.1% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of EEM, in morning trading today Baidu is off about 4.1%, and NIO is lower by about 3.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the CGXU ETF, which added 900,000 units, for a 39.1% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: EEM, CGXU: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.