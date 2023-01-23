Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF, where 6,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 13.6% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas, which lost 900,000 of its units, representing a 21.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: EELV, KOLD: Big ETF Outflows

