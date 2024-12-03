EEKA Fashion Strengthens Share Award Scheme with New Purchase

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HK:3709) has released an update.

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited has announced a recent purchase of 250,000 shares as part of its Share Award Scheme, aimed at benefiting selected participants. The purchase, made on December 3, 2024, represents approximately 0.0355% of the company’s total shares in issue and was executed at an average price of HK$8.9 per share. This strategic move highlights EEKA Fashion’s commitment to rewarding key contributors while possibly influencing its stock performance.

