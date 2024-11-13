EEKA Fashion Initiates Share Purchase to Boost Stakeholder Value

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HK:3709) has released an update.

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited has announced the purchase of 250,000 shares as part of its Share Award Scheme, reflecting a strategic move to benefit selected participants. The acquisition, executed at an average price of HK$8.40 per share, represents approximately 0.0355% of the company’s total shares in issue. This initiative underscores EEKA Fashion’s commitment to rewarding its stakeholders and enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into HK:3709 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.