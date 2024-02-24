EEKA Fashion Holdings (SEHK:3709) Price Target Increased by 6.87% to 16.93

The average one-year price target for EEKA Fashion Holdings (SEHK:3709) has been revised to 16.93 / share. This is an increase of 6.87% from the prior estimate of 15.84 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.93% from the latest reported closing price of 13.44 / share.

EEKA Fashion Holdings Maintains 2.98% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.98%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in EEKA Fashion Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3709 is 0.06%, an increase of 182.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.78% to 5,541K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 2,128K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3709 by 43.48% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 875K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3709 by 28.88% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 660K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares, representing an increase of 35.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3709 by 82.39% over the last quarter.

SMQFX - Siit Emerging Markets Equity Fund - holds 444K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 249K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing an increase of 28.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3709 by 97.41% over the last quarter.

