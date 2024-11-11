EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited Executes Share Purchase Plan

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HK:3709) has released an update.

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited has made a strategic move by purchasing 250,000 shares through its Share Award Scheme, intending to benefit selected participants. This acquisition, valued at approximately HK$2.2 million, represents 0.0355% of the company’s total shares. The board plans to periodically adjust the number of shares awarded to participants based on the scheme’s terms.

