EEKA Fashion Holdings Enhances Share Award Strategy

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited has announced the purchase of 696,000 shares under its Share Award Scheme, valued at approximately HK$6.2 million. This strategic move, aimed at benefiting selected participants, represents about 0.0989% of the company’s existing shares. The company plans to continue evaluating and determining future share purchases as part of this initiative.

