EEKA Fashion Holdings Engages in Strategic Share Purchase

EEKA Fashion Holdings has announced the purchase of 350,000 shares as part of its Share Award Scheme, reflecting their commitment to rewarding selected participants. The transaction, completed at an average price of HK$8.62 per share, represents approximately 0.0497% of the company’s total shares. This strategic move highlights EEKA Fashion’s dedication to enhancing shareholder value and maintaining market confidence.

