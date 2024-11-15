EEKA Fashion Holdings Boosts Share Award Scheme

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HK:3709) has released an update.

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited has announced the purchase of 401,000 of its shares through its Share Award Scheme, totaling approximately HK$3.4 million. This move is aimed at benefiting selected participants and represents about 0.057% of the company’s total shares. The board plans to continue reviewing and determining further share purchases to support the scheme.

