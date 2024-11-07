EEKA Fashion Holdings Boosts Share Award Scheme

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HK:3709) has released an update.
EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited has announced a purchase of 250,000 shares as part of its ongoing Share Award Scheme, aimed at benefiting selected participants. This transaction, valued at approximately HK$2.14 million, reflects the company’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value. The Board will continue to evaluate future share purchases under this scheme.
For further insights into HK:3709 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Icahn to Boost Stake in CVR Energy to 81% by Cutting IEP’s Dividend
- Amazon Considers Additional Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in Anthropic
- Will Palantir Stock Crash by 50%? Here’s What Jefferies Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.