EEKA Fashion Holdings Announces Share Buyback Under Award Scheme

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited has announced a recent purchase of 250,000 shares under its Share Award Scheme, representing about 0.0355% of the company’s total shares. The shares were bought at an average price of approximately HK$8.81, totaling around HK$2.3 million. This move aims to benefit selected participants and showcases the company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its stakeholders.

