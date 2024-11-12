EEKA Fashion Expands Share Award Scheme with New Purchase

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HK:3709) has released an update.

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited has announced the purchase of 250,000 shares as part of their Share Award Scheme, representing approximately 0.0355% of the company’s total shares in issue. The shares were acquired at an average price of HK$8.58 per share, amounting to a total purchase price of approximately HK$2.2 million. This strategic move is aimed at benefiting selected participants and underscores the company’s commitment to rewarding its stakeholders.

