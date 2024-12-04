EEKA Fashion Executes Share Purchase for Award Scheme

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HK:3709) has released an update.

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited has announced a share purchase under its Share Award Scheme, acquiring 250,000 shares at an average price of HK$8.98, totaling approximately HK$2.3 million. This move is part of the company’s strategy to benefit selected participants, representing about 0.0355% of the total shares in issue. The board will continue to review and determine the number of shares to be awarded and purchased under the scheme.

