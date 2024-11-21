EEKA Fashion Boosts Shareholder Value with New Purchase

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HK:3709) has released an update.

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited has announced the purchase of 250,000 shares as part of its Share Award Scheme, reflecting its commitment to benefiting selected participants. The purchase, representing around 0.0355% of the company’s existing shares, was made at an average price of HK$8.85 per share. This strategic move is part of EEKA’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value and engagement.

