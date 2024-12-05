EEKA Fashion Announces Share Purchase for Award Scheme

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HK:3709) has released an update.
EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited announced a recent acquisition of 150,000 shares as part of its Share Award Scheme, aimed at benefiting selected participants. The purchase, made at an average price of HK$8.95 per share, represents approximately 0.0213% of the company’s total shares in issue. This move reflects EEKA Fashion’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its stakeholders and enhancing shareholder value.
