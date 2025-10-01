EEFT's Dandelion & Citi Tie Up to Power Global Digital Wallet Payouts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT part of the money transfer division, Dandelion, has announced an exciting partnership with Citi aimed at transforming cross-border payments. This collaboration will seamlessly integrate Citi’s WorldLink Payment Services with Dandelion’s extensive digital wallet network, allowing for full-value, nearly instant payouts to wallets in various regions around the globe.

The initial rollout begins in key markets like the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Colombia, where mobile wallets are becoming the go-to option for financial transactions. It aims to provide a faster, more efficient payment solution for businesses and consumers worldwide. This move is designed to support a wide range of uses, such as remittances, payroll disbursements, expense reimbursements, social benefits, customer refunds and gig-economy payouts, all while cutting costs and eliminating the delays associated with traditional cross-border transfers.

For corporate and public sector clients, this solution offers speed, reliability and transparency. Beneficiaries using digital wallets can access their funds more quickly, while businesses enjoy smoother operations and more predictable cash flows. This initiative reflects Citi’s dedication to innovative solutions, as it expands its WorldLink capabilities to more than 150 digital destinations, solidifying its position as a leader in 24/7 real-time global payments.

By teaming up with WorldLink capabilities that handle millions of transactions every day and billions in cross-border payments annually, EEFT could enhance its foothold in the rapidly expanding digital payments markets. The company reported 29% year-over-year growth in digital transactions in its money transfer segment in the second quarter of 2025.

Looking ahead, expanding this partnership into more regions could boost EEFT’s transaction volumes. With digital wallets taking the lead in emerging markets, the company could experience significant growth, and set new benchmarks for speed, efficiency and reliability in international money transfers. In the second quarter of 2025, EEFT’s total revenues grew 6% year over year on a constant currency basis.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of EEFT’s competitors in the digital wallet space include Mastercard Incorporated MA, Visa Inc. V and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL.

Mastercard is taking a comprehensive approach to adapt to the changing landscape. Its Mastercard Digital Enablement Service and Tokenization services are helping banks and fintech companies to securely integrate card details into popular digital wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. Mastercard is strengthening its collaborations with major players and diving into the Buy Now, Pay Later trend.

Visa is strengthening its digital wallet ecosystem by expanding tokenized payments and embedding its credentials into wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay. The approach boosts security, streamlines checkout and deepens the company’s role in everyday digital commerce. Visa’s processed transactions grew 9% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

PayPal operates its own digital wallet, with features like PayPal Checkout, Venmo and even crypto trading within the app. In the second quarter of 2025, PayPal’s net revenues rose 5% year over year, along with 2% growth in active accounts.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.