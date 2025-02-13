News & Insights

$EEFT stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 13, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$EEFT stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $40,759,454 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $EEFT:

$EEFT Insider Trading Activity

$EEFT insiders have traded $EEFT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EEFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KEVIN J CAPONECCHI (CEO, epay and APAC Division) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 52,034 shares for an estimated $5,547,515.
  • NIKOS FOUNTAS (CEO, EFT EMEA Division) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,479 shares for an estimated $2,224,323.
  • JUAN BIANCHI (CEO, Money Transfer Division) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,440 shares for an estimated $1,662,903.
  • MARTIN L. BRUCKNER (SVP - Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,397 shares for an estimated $1,008,383.

$EEFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $EEFT stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

