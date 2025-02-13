$EEFT stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EEFT stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $40,759,454 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EEFT:
$EEFT Insider Trading Activity
$EEFT insiders have traded $EEFT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EEFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN J CAPONECCHI (CEO, epay and APAC Division) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 52,034 shares for an estimated $5,547,515.
- NIKOS FOUNTAS (CEO, EFT EMEA Division) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,479 shares for an estimated $2,224,323.
- JUAN BIANCHI (CEO, Money Transfer Division) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,440 shares for an estimated $1,662,903.
- MARTIN L. BRUCKNER (SVP - Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,397 shares for an estimated $1,008,383.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EEFT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $EEFT stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 282,695 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,072,353
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 280,659 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,849,792
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 231,037 shares (-59.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,759,845
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 224,982 shares (+45.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $22,324,963
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 206,018 shares (+62.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,186,891
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 189,594 shares (+54.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,497,846
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 146,347 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,050,325
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $EEFT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.