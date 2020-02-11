EEFT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Euronet Worldwide Inc (Symbol: EEFT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $154.70, changing hands as low as $143.70 per share. Euronet Worldwide Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EEFT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EEFT's low point in its 52 week range is $128.08 per share, with $171.254 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.32.

