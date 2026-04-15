EEFT to Buy PaynoPain to Boost Merchant Services Presence in Spain

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. EEFT recently inked a deal to purchase a Spain-based fintech firm known for its digital-first online payment solutions, PaynoPain. Subject to regulatory approvals and standard closing conditions, the agreement is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

As a result of this buyout, PaynoPain’s merchant base and technology will be integrated into Euronet’s existing acquiring operations. The acquiree’s merchant portfolio comprises businesses of all sizes, ranging from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to large corporations across sectors such as e-commerce, hospitality, microfinance, and marketplace platforms.

In addition to this, integration of PaynoPain’s online payment capabilities is likely to add strength to Euronet’s Ren payments platform. Euronet also plans to set up a new Merchant Acquiring Center of Excellence in Spain. PaynoPain’s payment service provider license, granted by the Bank of Spain, is expected to strengthen EEGT’s regulatory and operational framework within the region.

Therefore, the ulterior motive of Euronet behind the latest acquisition is to offer merchants a more comprehensive and flexible suite of omnichannel payment solutions tailored to a wide range of industries and customer needs. The seamless payment experience is targeted to be brought across both physical stores and digital channels. The recent move also seems to be in sync with EEFT’s endeavor to address the increasing demand for e-commerce and omnichannel payment solutions across very small businesses (VSBs), SMEs and high-growth sectors.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Euronet

The PaynoPain buyout is likely to fortify Euronet’s merchant acquiring footprint across Spain and Portugal. A stronger merchant acquiring business may boost the performance of the EFT Processing segment, which accounted for around 30% to Euronet's total revenues in 2025.

Improved online payment capabilities are anticipated to expand the reach of Euronet's Ren platform, resulting in increased adoption of the EEFT platform. This, in turn, is also likely to boost revenues for the EFT Processing segment, of which Ren is a part. Revenues of the unit advanced 10.5% year over year in 2025.

EEFT’s Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Euronet have inched up 0.5% in the past month against the industry’s 5% decline. EEFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT, FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN and SPS Commerce, Inc. SPSC. While GigaCloud Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), FTI Consulting and SPS Commerce carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The bottom line of GigaCloud Technology outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 64.49%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GCT’s 2026 earnings indicates an improvement of 14.2% from the 2025 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 17.3% from the 2025 figure. The consensus mark for GCT’s earnings has moved 17.1% north in the past 60 days.

FTI Consulting’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCN’s 2026 earnings indicates an improvement of 5.3% from the 2025 figure. The consensus mark for revenues implies growth of 5.8% from the 2025 figure. The consensus mark for FCN’s earnings has moved 2.2% north in the past 60 days.

The bottom line of SPS Commerce outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 14.58%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPSC’s 2026 earnings indicates an improvement of 4.7% from the 2025 figure. The estimate for revenues implies growth of 6.7% from the 2025 number. The consensus mark for SPSC’s earnings has moved 0.2% north in the past 60 days.

Shares of GigaCloud Technology and FTI Consulting have gained 10.7% and 10.8%, respectively, in the past month. However, SPS Commerce stock has declined 8% in the same time frame.

5 Stocks Set to Double

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FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.