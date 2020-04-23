Edwards Substantially Reduces 2020 Guidance Due To Effects Of COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) announced the company now expects 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $4.75 to $5.25 versus previous guidance of $6.15 to $6.40. Sales is now projected to be $4.0 billion to $4.5 billion versus the previous range of $4.6 billion to $5.0 billion.

For the second quarter, the company projects total sales to be between $700 million and $900 million. The company assumes the impact of COVID-19 on sales will be most severe in the second quarter.

