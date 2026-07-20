Edwards' Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: What's in the Cards?

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. EW is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 23, after the market closes.

In the last reported quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 78 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4%. Its earnings topped estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 4.79%.

Edwards' Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.70 billion, suggesting 10.9% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 net earnings of 73 cents per share indicates a 9% increase from the year-ago reported figure. The estimate has remained unchanged in the past 60 days.

Factors Likely to Influence EW’s Q2 Results

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

In the second quarter of 2026, the TAVR segment is likely to have maintained its momentum, aided by procedural growth amid a heightened clinical focus on proactive disease management of severe aortic stenosis. Long-term clinical evidence supporting the SAPIEN platform’s durability and valve performance may have been a key driver.

Edwards may have continued to see strong sales of the SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA valve across the United States and international markets, including Japan. In Europe, continued commercial execution and sustained physician demand for the SAPIEN platform are expected to have supported performance. The company may have continued to benefit from the exit of a competitor in the prior year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation price-eps-surprise | Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Quote

Updated guidelines from the European Society of Cardiology and the European Association for Cardiothoracic Surgery, endorsing the role of TAVR for a broader patient population, may have positively influenced the segment’s performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate expects TAVR revenues to grow 9.1% year over year in the second quarter.

Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT)

Within TMTT, Edwards’ ongoing strength in the portfolio of repair and replacement therapies to treat mitral and tricuspid diseases is expected to have resulted in solid top-line growth. The EVOQUE tricuspid valve replacement system is likely to have continued to gain traction in both the United States and Europe.

Last year, the FDA approval of the SAPIEN M3 mitral valve replacement system marked a major milestone as the first transcatheter therapy utilizing a transseptal approach. Edwards’ early commercial experience has reflected the need for this mitral replacement solution for patients for whom mitral TEER is not an appropriate treatment option.

Favorable physician feedback on patient outcomes and procedural experience is likely to have continued to support the system’s adoption in the second quarter. Demand for the PASCAL transcatheter edge-to-edge repair system may have continued to expand, driven by physician interest in its differentiated design and clinical outcomes, as well as the significant unmet need among these patients.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate expects TMTT revenues to grow 39.3% year over year in second-quarter 2026.

Surgical Structural Heart

The segment’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the continued demand for Edwards’ RESILIA therapies. The global adoption of the INSPIRIS aortic valve is expected to have remained strong, while the KONECT tissue valved conduit is likely to have continued to gain traction following its European launch. The rollout of the MITRIS valve across more international markets may have supported growth in surgical mitral valve replacement procedures.

With Edwards maintaining its outlook for mid-single-digit Surgical sales growth in 2026, the second quarter is likely to have seen continued progress toward that target.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate anticipates Surgical revenues to grow 4.1% year over year.

Earnings Whispers for Edwards

Per our proven model, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, have a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Edwards has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MedTech Picks

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

Labcorp LH has an Earnings ESP of +0.71% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.

LH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.31%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate expects the company’s second-quarter EPS to increase 10.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Henry Schein HSIC has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to release second-quarter 2026 results soon.

HSIC’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 3.74%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter EPS calls for a rise of 10.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Alcon ALC has an Earnings ESP of +3.13% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 10.

ALC’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 3.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate anticipates the company’s second-quarter EPS to increase 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

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Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.