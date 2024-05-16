Edwards Lifesciences's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Edwards Lifesciences.

Looking at options history for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $170,820 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $193,242.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $92.5 for Edwards Lifesciences over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Edwards Lifesciences's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Edwards Lifesciences's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $92.5, over the past month.

Edwards Lifesciences 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EW CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.9 $5.5 $5.8 $90.00 $37.7K 1.1K 129 EW CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.8 $5.5 $5.8 $90.00 $37.1K 1.1K 64 EW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $6.0 $4.5 $6.0 $90.00 $34.8K 1.1K 349 EW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.5 $3.9 $3.9 $90.00 $32.7K 841 406 EW PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.9 $3.8 $3.9 $90.00 $31.9K 841 82

About Edwards Lifesciences

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, and catheters. The firm derives about 55% of its total sales from outside the US.

In light of the recent options history for Edwards Lifesciences, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Edwards Lifesciences Trading volume stands at 599,038, with EW's price down by -0.01%, positioned at $90.15. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. What The Experts Say On Edwards Lifesciences

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $93.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Edwards Lifesciences, targeting a price of $89. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $103. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Edwards Lifesciences, targeting a price of $101. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Edwards Lifesciences, targeting a price of $88. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Edwards Lifesciences with a target price of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

