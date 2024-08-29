Edwards Lifesciences's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in EW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Edwards Lifesciences. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $197,095, and 5 are calls, amounting to $166,123.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $77.5 for Edwards Lifesciences during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Edwards Lifesciences's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Edwards Lifesciences's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $77.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.3 $0.2 $0.3 $60.00 $73.7K 1.2K 13.2K EW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.3 $0.25 $0.25 $60.00 $60.3K 1.2K 2.4K EW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.85 $0.8 $0.85 $77.50 $46.8K 231 555 EW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.0 $0.95 $0.95 $75.00 $38.4K 10.5K 5.9K EW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.25 $1.1 $1.25 $67.50 $32.2K 1.6K 260

About Edwards Lifesciences

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, and catheters. The firm derives about 55% of its total sales from outside the US.

In light of the recent options history for Edwards Lifesciences, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Edwards Lifesciences Currently trading with a volume of 2,843,521, the EW's price is up by 3.47%, now at $71.03. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

