Edwards Lifesciences: Bernard Zovighian To Succeed Michael Mussallem As CEO

(RTTNews) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) said, chairman and CEO, Michael Mussallem has informed the Board of his decision to retire as CEO in connection with the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 11, 2023. Mussallem will stand for election as non-executive chairman of Board. He will be succeeded as CEO by Bernard Zovighian, currently corporate vice president and general manager for Edwards' Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies business. Zovighian will serve as president of Edwards Lifesciences effective Jan. 1 until he becomes CEO in May.

Edwards has also appointed additional members of the company's executive leadership team to new roles, effective Jan. 1. Larry Wood, corporate vice president and general manager of Edwards' Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement business, will take on an expanded role. Wood will become corporate vice president and group president, TAVR and Surgical Structural Heart. Daveen Chopra, corporate vice president and general manager of Edwards' Surgical Structural Heart business, will lead TMTT beginning Jan. 1.

