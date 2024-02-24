Edwards Lifesciences (XTRA:EWL) Price Target Increased by 15.24% to 85.05

The average one-year price target for Edwards Lifesciences (XTRA:EWL) has been revised to 85.05 / share. This is an increase of 15.24% from the prior estimate of 73.80 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66.40 to a high of 97.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.20% from the latest reported closing price of 66.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edwards Lifesciences. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWL is 0.32%, a decrease of 14.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 48.40% to 543,776K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 19,089K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,742K shares, representing a decrease of 19.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWL by 16.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,932K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,919K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWL by 23.72% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 18,181K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,133K shares, representing an increase of 16.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWL by 37.92% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 17,328K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,609K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWL by 88.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,828K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,434K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWL by 84.90% over the last quarter.

