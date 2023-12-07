Edwards Lifesciences to spin off critical care unit

Adds details in paragraphs 2-3

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Edwards Lifesciences EW.N said on Thursday it would divest its critical care unit at the end of 2024.

The spinoff would help it focus on expanded opportunities for its heart devices, as well as invest in new heart failure treatment technologies, the company said.

Katie Szyman, Vice President of Critical Care, will be the chief executive officer of the new company upon completion of the transaction, it said.

