Is Edwards Lifesciences Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $40.7 billion, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) provides products and technologies to treat advanced cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. Founded in 1958, the Irvine, California-based company distributes its products through a direct sales force and independent distributors.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap stocks”, and EW fits this criterion perfectly.

EW stock has faced some struggles over the past year and has fallen 27.9% from its 52-week high of $96.12, recorded on Mar. 28. 2024. However, the stock has declined 5.5% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) fall of 10.9% over the same time frame.

Over the past six months, shares of EW surged 1.1% while NASX surged marginally. However, EW has declined 25.8% over the past 52 weeks compared to NASX's 10.1% return.

EW has dipped below its 200-day moving average since late-February and has been hovering under its 50-day moving average since early-March, indicating a bearish trend.

Shares of EW surged 6.9% following its Q4 earnings release on Feb. 12. The company reported a 9% increase in its sales, which amounted to $1.4 billion. Moreover, its EPS came in at $0.59, surpassing the Wall Street estimates by 7.3%. The Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement segment contributed significantly, generating $1.04 billion in global sales, marking a 6% increase from the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company projects first-quarter 2025 sales between $1.35 and $1.43 billion and adjusted EPS ranging from $0.58 to $0.64.

EW’s rival, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), has also showcased declines over the past year, with the stock dipping 5.7% over the past six months and 7.2% over the past 52 weeks.

Analysts are moderately optimistic about the stock's prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 28 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $79.35 represents an upside of 14.5% from the current market prices.

